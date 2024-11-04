Curious about Albemarle (ALB) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Albemarle (ALB) to post quarterly loss of $0.31 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 111.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.39 billion, down 40% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 399.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Albemarle metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Energy Storage' at $768.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -54.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Ketjen' will likely reach $278.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Specialties' should come in at $343.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Specialties' to reach $61.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $46.31 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Storage' should arrive at $98.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $407.48 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Albemarle here>>>



Shares of Albemarle have demonstrated returns of -3.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ALB is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

