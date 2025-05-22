Curious about Agilent (A) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Agilent Technologies (A) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.63 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Agilent metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical' at $247.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials' will reach $370.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by End Markets- Food' will reach $146.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government' to come in at $145.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group' reaching $628.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Agilent Crosslab Group' stands at $697.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +73.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical' to reach $572.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics' should come in at $159.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Agilent have returned +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.4% change. Currently, A carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

