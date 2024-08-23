Curious about Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings (AFRM) will report quarterly loss of $0.45 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 34.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $599.5 million, exhibiting an increase of 34.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Affirm Holdings metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Merchant network' will likely reach $166.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Virtual card network' will reach $37.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Interest income' at $325.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +51.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Servicing income' stands at $25.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gain (loss) on sales of loans' of $42.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.6%.



Shares of Affirm Holdings have experienced a change of +13.2% in the past month compared to the +0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AFRM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

