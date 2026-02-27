Curious about Abercrombie (ANF) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share, indicating a decline of 0.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.67 billion, representing an increase of 5.3% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Abercrombie metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales by brand family- Hollister' reaching $880.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales by brand family- Abercrombie' stands at $787.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' of 829 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 789 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change' at 3.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable store sales - Abercrombie - YoY change' will reach -0.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.0%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - Hollister - YoY change' should come in at 7.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 24.0%.

Over the past month, Abercrombie shares have recorded returns of +5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ANF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.