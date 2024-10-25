Curious about AbbVie (ABBV) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, AbbVie (ABBV) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.92 per share, reflecting a decline of 1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.28 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AbbVie metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Eye Care- Total' of $529.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Aesthetics- Total' to reach $1.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Immunology- Total' should come in at $6.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Hematologic Oncology- Total' stands at $1.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Creon- US' will likely reach $303.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- International' will reach $426.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +69.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- US' reaching $2.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +35.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Rinvoq- International' should arrive at $433.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +40.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Rinvoq- US' at $1.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +40% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Immunology- Total International' to come in at $1.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +20.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Hematologic Oncology- US' will reach $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Hematologic Oncology- International' will reach $567.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for AbbVie here>>>



Shares of AbbVie have experienced a change of -1.2% in the past month compared to the +1.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABBV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.