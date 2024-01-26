Curious about A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from A.O. Smith (AOS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, indicating an increase of 10.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $982.51 million, representing an increase of 5% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific A.O. Smith metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- North America' stands at $730.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' should come in at $257.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Earnings (GAAP)- Rest of World' should arrive at $27.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Operating Earnings (NON-GAAP)- North America' to reach $182.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $161.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Operating Earnings (NON-GAAP)- Rest of World' will reach $25.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.60 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for A.O. Smith here>>>



Shares of A.O. Smith have demonstrated returns of -1.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AOS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

