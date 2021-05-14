CuriosityStream Stock Drops 20% in One Day. Is This an Overreaction?

In today's video, I look at CuriosityStream's (NASDAQ: CURI) earnings. The stock price has dropped roughly 20% in one day, and it is currently down over 60% from its 52-week high. Below I share three bullish reasons why this drop could be an overreaction.

Three bullish signs for CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream announced that it is acquiring One Day University, a company that provides access to educational talks and lectures through livestream series or video on demand. The acquisition strengthens CuriosityStream's goal of providing educational content to its customers. CuriosityStream announced that it now has approximately 16 million paying subscribers compared to 12 million a year ago and 15 million in the previous quarter. CuriosityStream has a strong balance sheet of approximately $96 million of short-term investments and cash and cash equivalents compared to no debt.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of May 12, 2021. The video was published on May 12, 2021.



10 stocks we like better than CuriosityStream Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CuriosityStream Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021



Jose Najarro owns shares of CuriosityStream Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends CuriosityStream Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.