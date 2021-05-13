CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) First-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$9.9m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of US$0.39 some 89% larger than what the analysts had predicted. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqCM:CURI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Following the latest results, CuriosityStream's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$71.1m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 69% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 58% to US$0.84. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$71.1m and US$0.65 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on CuriosityStream even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a considerable increase to per-share losses.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$20.29, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CuriosityStream at US$26.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$13.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 101% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 87% annual growth over the past year. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 16% annually. So although CuriosityStream is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$20.29, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for CuriosityStream going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for CuriosityStream that you need to take into consideration.

