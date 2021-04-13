CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI): When Will It Breakeven?

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual streaming service and media company. On 31 December 2020, the US$700m market-cap company posted a loss of US$52m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which CuriosityStream will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 7 of the American Entertainment analysts is that CuriosityStream is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$1.6m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 66%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for CuriosityStream given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. CuriosityStream currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

