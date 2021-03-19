CuriosityStream (CURI) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

CuriosityStream CURI is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Mar 23.



The company began trading publicly following the business combination with Software Acquisition Group on Oct 15, 2020.



For the quarter, CuriosityStream expects revenues of at least $11.3 million, indicating 69% year-over-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter loss has widened by a penny to 28 cents per share over the past 30 days.



CuriosityStream Inc. Price

CuriosityStream Inc. price | CuriosityStream Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Watch

CuriosityStream is expected to have benefited from its unique content distribution strategy through its solid partner base. Its partnership with Tata Sky in India is noteworthy in this regard.



The company’s strong content portfolio is expected to have aided in gaining subscribers. In the third quarter, subscriber base doubled on a year-over-year basis. The momentum is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, CuriosityStream’s strong presence in Direct Response digital marketing channels is expected to have helped the company in keeping customer acquisition costs lower thereby driving profitability.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



CuriosityStream has an Earnings ESP of -11.50% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings:



Science Applications International SAIC has an Earnings ESP of +5.35% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Solid Biosciences SLDB has an Earnings ESP of +19.83% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



Evolus EOLS has an Earnings ESP of +35.39% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Evolus, Inc. (EOLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.