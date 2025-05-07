$CURI stock is up 42% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CURI stock has now risen 42% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $43,785,392 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CURI:
$CURI Insider Trading Activity
$CURI insiders have traded $CURI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CURI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLINTON LARRY STINCHCOMB (President and CEO) purchased 17,877 shares for an estimated $29,997
- PHILLIP BRADY HAYDEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 4,343 shares for an estimated $7,243 and 0 sales.
$CURI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $CURI stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 72,340 shares (+83.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,680
- CWM, LLC removed 71,047 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $190,405
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC added 69,100 shares (+14.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,723
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 50,331 shares (+128.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,006
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 41,454 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,424
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 33,848 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,712
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 27,812 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,552
