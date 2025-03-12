$CURI stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CURI stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,044,460 of trading volume.

$CURI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CURI:

$CURI insiders have traded $CURI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CURI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLINTON LARRY STINCHCOMB (President and CEO) purchased 17,877 shares for an estimated $29,997

JONATHAN HUBERMAN sold 16,848 shares for an estimated $28,211

MICHAEL NIKZAD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,162 shares for an estimated $24,867 .

. PHILLIP BRADY HAYDEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 4,343 shares for an estimated $7,243 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CURI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $CURI stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $CURI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.