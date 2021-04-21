CureVac's shot ready in Europe by May- head of Italy's medicines regulator

Rewrites third paragraph to clarify review is of Sputnik

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 vaccine by German biotech firm CureVac 5CV.DE candidate should be "ready" in Europe by the end of May, while Europe's medicines agency will finish its assessment of Russia's Sputnik in June, the head of Italy's medicines agency AIFA said on Wednesday.

"With CureVac we are at a very good stage, we expect it to be registered in Europe and (be) hopefully ready by the end of May," AIFA's Director Nicola Magrini told Italy's Radio 24.

"The EMA has an ongoing rolling review of the Sputnik vaccine, we think it will be given a final assessment by June," he added.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti and Louise Heavens)

