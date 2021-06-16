CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

German biotech group CureVac said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be 47% effective in a late-stage trial, missing the study's main goal and throwing in doubt the potential delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to the European Union.

June 16 (Reuters) - German biotech group CureVac 5CV.DE said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be 47% effective in a late-stage trial, missing the study's main goal and throwing in doubt the potential delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to the European Union.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Chris Reese)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters