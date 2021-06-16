CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial

June 16 (Reuters) - German biotech group CureVac 5CV.DE said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be 47% effective in a late-stage trial, missing the study's main goal and throwing in doubt the potential delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to the European Union.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Chris Reese)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.