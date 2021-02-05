CureVac, UK To Collaborate On Development Of Vaccines Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC) said Friday that it has collaborated with the UK Government to develop and manufacture potential vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Any resulting vaccine candidates will be manufactured and distributed in the UK and its overseas and dependent territories, the company said.

The agreement includes an initial supply of 50 million doses of variant vaccines to the UK with some production expected to take place in the UK.

In addition, the agreement foresees that manufacturing capabilities will be in place for rapid production of large quantities of variant vaccines for the UK if and when needed over the next three years.

Meanwhile, the UK Government said both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines are safe and effective and appear to work well against the Covid-19 variants currently dominant in the UK.

CureVac expects to use its broader manufacturing network to produce variant vaccine candidates for global supply.

CureVac's CVnCoV vaccine candidate currently in development is supported by Bayer, and CureVac is co-developing its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK, GSK.L).

