CureVac To Withdraw First-generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate From EMA Approval Process

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has decided to withdraw the company's first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, from the current approval process with the European Medicines Agency due to potential overlap with approval timelines for a second-generation candidate. The company will focus its COVID-19 vaccine development towards the development of second-generation mRNA vaccine candidates in collaboration with GSK.

CureVac noted that the existing Advanced Purchase Agreement with the European Commission will cease.

Shares of CureVac were down 12% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

