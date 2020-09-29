CureVac to start global late-stage trial for COVID-19 vaccine in fourth quarter

Refiles to correct Reuters Instrument Code

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany's CureVac NV CVAC.O said on Tuesday it has started a mid-stage study testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine and plans to begin a much larger trial in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

