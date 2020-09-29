CVAC

CureVac to start global late-stage trial for COVID-19 vaccine in fourth quarter

Contributor
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Germany's CureVac NV said on Tuesday it has started a mid-stage study testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine and plans to begin a much larger trial in the fourth quarter.

Refiles to correct Reuters Instrument Code

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany's CureVac NV CVAC.O said on Tuesday it has started a mid-stage study testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine and plans to begin a much larger trial in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVAC

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters