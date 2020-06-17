US Markets

CureVac to launch human trial of experimental coronavirus vaccine - regulator

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - Unlisted German biotech firm CureVac will become the second company to launch human trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in the country, Germany's vaccines regulator said on Wednesday.

