CureVac to launch human trial of experimental coronavirus vaccine - regulator

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - Unlisted German biotech firm CureVac will become the second company to launch human trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in the country, Germany's vaccines regulator said on Wednesday.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the watchdog, the Paul Ehrlich Institut, would approve testing on humans of the experimental vaccine. [L8N2DT5XC] (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal) ((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/CUREVAC TRIAL (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.