CureVac strikes COVID-19 vaccine alliance deal with Bayer -Bild

German biotech firm CureVac has agreed to an alliance with drugmaker Bayer to get global support in seeking approval for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and for distribution, daily Bild reported.

Under the deal, Germany's Bayer will provide access to international pharmaceutical markets as well as its global supply chain and distribution network, the tabloid newspaper reported in an excerpt made available to Reuters ahead of publication. The report did not specify its sources.

The report did not disclose financial terms.

Bayer and CureVac were not immediately available for comment.

CureVac last month started a large Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, banking on the same technology that has allowed rivals BioNTech BNTX.O and Moderna MRNA.O to lead the development race.

