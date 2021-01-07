CureVac strikes COVID-19 vaccine alliance deal with Bayer

BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - German biotech firm CureVac CVAC.O has agreed to an alliance with drugmaker Bayer BAYGn.DE to get global support in seeking approval for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and for distribution, the two companies said on Thursday.

"Bayer will contribute its expertise and established infrastructure in areas such as clinical operations, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, medical information, supply chain performance as well as support in selected countries," they said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.