CureVac strikes COVID-19 vaccine alliance deal with Bayer

Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

German biotech firm CureVac has agreed to an alliance with drugmaker Bayer to get global support in seeking approval for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and for distribution, the two companies said on Thursday.

BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - German biotech firm CureVac CVAC.O has agreed to an alliance with drugmaker Bayer BAYGn.DE to get global support in seeking approval for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and for distribution, the two companies said on Thursday.

"Bayer will contribute its expertise and established infrastructure in areas such as clinical operations, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, medical information, supply chain performance as well as support in selected countries," they said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

