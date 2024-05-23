CureVac Streamlines Operations, Advances Vaccine Trials

CureVac (CVAC) has released an update.

CureVac, a biopharmaceutical firm specializing in mRNA technology, is streamlining operations by cutting 150 positions and reports a U.S. FDA Fast Track designation for its avian flu vaccine developed with GSK. Amidst ongoing patent litigation with Pfizer/BioNTech, the company maintains a healthy cash reserve of €300.2 million, ensuring a runway into Q4 2025.

