CureVac Streamlines Operations, Advances Vaccine Trials

May 23, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

CureVac (CVAC) has released an update.

CureVac, a biopharmaceutical firm specializing in mRNA technology, is streamlining operations by cutting 150 positions and reports a U.S. FDA Fast Track designation for its avian flu vaccine developed with GSK. Amidst ongoing patent litigation with Pfizer/BioNTech, the company maintains a healthy cash reserve of €300.2 million, ensuring a runway into Q4 2025.

