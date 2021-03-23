CureVac sets up Swiss business ahead of seeking COVID-19 shot approval

ZURICH, March 23 (Reuters) - German drugmaker CureVac 5CV.DE this week established a Swiss business unit, official records show, a precursor to seeking approval from national drugs regulator Swissmedic for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

CureVac Swiss AG was established on Monday in Basel, home of big drugmakers including Roche ROG.S and Novartis NOVN.S, according to the city of Basel's commercial registry. A business must be in the commercial registry as a condition of applying for a license for a medicinal product from Swissmedic.

"The company aims to research, develop and market biotechnological products," according to a description of CureVac's purpose for setting up the unit.

CureVac has yet to formally apply for approval for its mRNA vaccine candidate, a Swissmedic spokesman said.

CureVac did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its move to set up a Swiss company or when it planned to apply for approval for its vaccine.

Switzerland -- which to date has approved shots from Pfizer PFE.N, Moderna MRNA.O and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N but has said it needs more information from AstraZeneca AZN.L to bless its vaccine -- has placed orders for five million doses of CureVac's COVID vaccine.

Europe began a real-time review of CureVac's vaccine in February, and the company has said data from trials could come in March or April.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

