CureVac says to test COVID-19 vaccine on 12-17 year-olds

Ludwig Burger Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - German biotech firm CureVac 5CV.DE said it would start testing its COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents as young as 12 at the end of the month, as it gets ready to publish initial efficacy results for adults in the second quarter.

CureVac said it would initially enrol about 40 adolescent participants aged 12 to 17 in Peru and Panama, the first stage of a broader study in this age group.

Its ongoing pivotal Phase 2b/3 study known as Herald and initiated in December has completed recruitment with over 40,000 adult participants in Europe and Latin America, the company said on Thursday.

