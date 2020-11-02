CureVac Reports Early-Stage Data for Its Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate

CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) is trailing the leaders in the race to develop a vaccine that can protect people from developing COVID-19. But the biotech is making progress, and now has data from an early-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate that shows the top dose it's administering appears to be having the desired effect.

In the phase 1 study of CureVac's vaccine, dubbed CvnCoV, patients who were given the highest dose being tested developed neutralizing antibodies at the same levels seen in patients who had recovered from COVID-19. Neutralizing antibodies are able to bind to the coronavirus and block it from infecting a host's cells.

Nobody in the small 250-person study suffered any serious side effects. At the highest dose tested, some participants developed fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain, and to a lesser extent, fever, which happened mostly after the booster shot. While uncomfortable, those side effects are positive signs that the patient's immune system is launching an immune reaction to the vaccine.

Image source: Getty Images.

Like Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) mRNA-1273 and BioNTech's (NASDAQ: BNTX) BNT162b2, CVnCoV is a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine that causes the patient's cells to make one of the proteins on the outside of the coronavirus. The patient's immune system should then recognize the protein as foreign and mount an immune response. CureVac, like Moderna and BioNTech, hasn't yet developed an approved and commercialized product using its mRNA technology.

CureVac is in the process of completing a phase 2a clinical trial of CvnCoV in Peru and Panama, and plans to start a pivotal phase 2b/3 study before the end of the year. Shares of the biotech were up as much as 4.5 % Monday morning, but slipped into negative territory during afternoon trading.

10 stocks we like better than CureVac

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CureVac wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Brian Orelli, PhD and The Motley Fool have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.