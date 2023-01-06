Markets
CVAC

CureVac Rallies On Positive Data From Its COVID-19, Flu Vaccine Candidates

January 06, 2023 — 10:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of CureVac N.V. (CVAC) are rising more than 14% Friday morning after the company announced positive preliminary data from the early-stage studies of COVID-19 and Flu vaccine candidates.

Results from the Phase 1 study showed that the company's Covid-19 vaccine candidate CV0501, successfully boosted antibody titers against BA.1 and the wild type variants, and was generally well tolerated across all tested dose groups.

Flu vaccine candidate Flu-SV-mRNA successfully boosted antibody titers against matching flu strain, even at lowest dose, the company said.

CureVac plans to advance these vaccine candidates to the next stage of study in this year.

CVAC is at $7.29 currently. It has traded in the range of $5.63-$31.84 in the last 1 year.

