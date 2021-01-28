CureVac prices public offering at $450 million

Jan 28 (Reuters) - German biotech firm CureVac CVAC.O set the price of its secondary offering at $90 for each of the 5 million shares it is placing, the company said on Thursday, as it starts late-stage trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The proceeds will be used to fund a messenger RNA-vaccine program and expand its in-house manufacturing capacities, the company had said on Monday.

The offering, which should close on Feb. 1, 2021, includes a 30-day option to buy up to 750,000 additional shares at the price of the offering, the company said.

Bofa Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as joint bookrunners, it added.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; editing by Emma Thomasson)

