CVAC

CureVac prices public offering at $450 million

Contributor
Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

German biotech firm CureVac set the price of its secondary offering at $90 for each of the 5 million shares it is placing, the company said on Thursday, as it starts late-stage trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Jan 28 (Reuters) - German biotech firm CureVac CVAC.O set the price of its secondary offering at $90 for each of the 5 million shares it is placing, the company said on Thursday, as it starts late-stage trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The proceeds will be used to fund a messenger RNA-vaccine program and expand its in-house manufacturing capacities, the company had said on Monday.

The offering, which should close on Feb. 1, 2021, includes a 30-day option to buy up to 750,000 additional shares at the price of the offering, the company said.

Bofa Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as joint bookrunners, it added.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; editing by Emma Thomasson)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; + 48 58 769 65 61;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVAC

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More