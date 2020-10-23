CureVac posts positive pre-clinical data for COVID-19 vaccine

BERLIN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - German biotech company CureVac 5CV.DE said on Friday its potential vaccine against the coronavirus induced an immune response in pre-clinical animal studies.

CureVac said the potential vaccine, known as CVnCoV, produced neutralising antibodies and activated T-cells in hamsters and mice.

The vaccine, which is being tested in humans in early and mid-stage trials, also protected the lungs of hamsters when they were exposed to a live virus, the company said.

"The pre-clinical data published today show that our COVID-19 vaccine candidate has the potential to induce an efficacious and balanced immune response, mimicking the natural immune defence and providing lung protection in a relevant challenge model,” said CureVac Chief Technology Officer Mariola Fotin-Mleczek.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Jason Neely)

((Caroline.Copley@thomsonreuters.com; +49 (0)30 2201 33584 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.