CureVac posts positive pre-clinical data for COVID-19 vaccine

German biotech company CureVac said on Friday its potential vaccine against the coronavirus induced an immune response in pre-clinical animal studies.

CureVac said the potential vaccine, known as CVnCoV, produced neutralising antibodies and activated T-cells in hamsters and mice.

The vaccine, which is being tested in humans in early and mid-stage trials, also protected the lungs of hamsters when they were exposed to a live virus, the company said.

"The pre-clinical data published today show that our COVID-19 vaccine candidate has the potential to induce an efficacious and balanced immune response, mimicking the natural immune defence and providing lung protection in a relevant challenge model,” said CureVac Chief Technology Officer Mariola Fotin-Mleczek.

