Curevac names Franz-Werner Haas as CEO

German biotech firm CureVac on Tuesday appointed acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Franz-Werner Haas CEO, with former CEO and co-founder Ingmar Hoerr remaining on medical leave.

A spokesman for Curevac said Hoerr was continuing to recover and added that there was no final decision yet on his future role at the company, which has filed for an initial public offering in the United States as it races to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

