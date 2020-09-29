Markets
CureVac Initiates Phase 2 Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Tuesday announced that it has initiated phase 2a clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said the first participant has been dosed in a Phase 2a clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CvnCoV.

The dose-confirmation study, entitled CV-NCOV-002, is being conducted in Peru and Panama and will enroll a total of 690 healthy participants.

The participants will receive two vaccinations at intervals of 28 days. Different dose levels will be investigated with the aims to confirm safety and evaluate reactogenicity of the vaccine in older adults.

First comprehensive data of Phase 2a in older adults are expected later in the fourth quarter 2020.

The study design was coordinated with and approved by the health authorities and ethics committees of Peru and Panama and is based on preliminary safety and immunogenicity data from CureVac's ongoing Phase 1 CV-NCOV-001 study in healthy adult volunteers in Germany and Belgium.

