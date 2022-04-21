GSK

Curevac, GSK's new COVID variant vaccine effective in animal studies

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

CureVac and GSK's second-generation mRNA vaccine candidate targeting two recent COVID-19 variants has been shown to be highly effective in preclinical studies on rodents, CureVac said.

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - CureVac 5CV.DE and GSK's GSK.L second-generation mRNA vaccine candidate targeting two recent COVID-19 variants has been shown to be highly effective in preclinical studies on rodents, CureVac said.

A study in mice showed that the bivalent vaccine candidate, designed to address the Beta and Delta variants of the virus, elicited neutralizing antibody levels that were comparable to the monovalent vaccine candidates targeting only one of the variants.

"During exposure of the vaccinated animals to either the Beta or the Delta variant, the bivalent mRNA vaccine significantly reduced the viral load in the animals," CureVac said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters