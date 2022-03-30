Markets
CureVac, GSK Begin Clinical Trial For Second-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CV2CoV

(RTTNews) - German biopharmaceutical company CureVac N.V. (CVAC) announced Wednesday that the first participant was dosed in a Phase 1 study of COVID-19 second-generation mRNA vaccine candidate, CV2CoV, developed in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK).

The clinical trial is expected to provide valuable data to further evaluate the performance of CureVac's second-generation mRNA backbone, which has the potential to be applied broadly in future vaccines against COVID-19 variants and other pathogens.

The Phase 1 dose-escalation study is being conducted at clinical sites in the U.S. and is expected to enroll up to 210 healthy adults to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of CV2CoV in the dose range of 2 to 20µg. Data results from the Phase 1 study are expected in the second half of 2022.

