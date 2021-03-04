NOVN

CureVac gets vaccine production support from Novartis

Ludwig Burger Reuters
German biotech firm CureVac has enlisted Swiss pharma giant Novartis to help with the production of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Delivery from the manufacturing site in Kundl, Austria, is expected to start in summer 2021.

Novartis plans to manufacture the mRNA molecules that the two-shot vaccine is based on as well as "bulk drug product" for up to 50 million doses by the end of 2021 and up to a further 200 million doses in 2022, the two companies said in statements on Thursday.

Delivery from the manufacturing site in Kundl, Austria, is expected to start in summer 2021, they added.

