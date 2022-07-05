CureVac files patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - CureVac 5CV.DE has filed a lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech, seeking compensation for what it said was infringement of its intellectual property rights, the vaccine maker said on Tuesday.

CureVac said that it claimed intellectual property rights based on more than two decades of work on mRNA technology that helped contribute to the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Germany-based company said it was not seeking an injunction, nor does it intend to take legal action that would impede the production, sale or distribution of the coronavirus vaccine made by BioNTech 22UAy.DE and Pfizer PFE.N.

