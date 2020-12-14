US Markets
CVAC

CureVac enrols first participant in pivotal study of COVID vaccine

Contributor
Thomas Seythal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Germany's CureVac announced on Monday that it has enrolled the first participant in the Phase 2b/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Germany's CureVac CVAC.O announced on Monday that it has enrolled the first participant in the Phase 2b/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The trial will assess the safety and efficacy in adults and is expected to include more than 35,000 participants in Europe and Latin America, it added in a statement.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((berlin.newsroom(at)thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33599;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVAC

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular