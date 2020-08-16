US Markets
CureVac doesn't rule out accelerated approval for COVID-19 vaccine

using messenger RNA Reuters
researchers hope they can compel a patient's own body to create proteins that can play an important role in combating disease. Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

German biotechnology firm CureVac does not rule out a speedy approval process for its prospective vaccine against COVID-19, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Sunday.

By using messenger RNA, researchers hope they can compel a patient's own body to create proteins that can play an important role in combating disease.

"We see a deeper and broader understanding in the United States that the mRNA technology we use has the potential to quickly develop an effective and efficient vaccine," Haas said.

