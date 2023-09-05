CureVac Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CVAC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CureVac NV (Symbol: CVAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.67, changing hands as low as $8.62 per share. CureVac NV shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVAC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.63 per share, with $12.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.72.

