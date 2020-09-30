CureVac Begins Phase IIa Study on Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate

CureVac N.V. CVAC announced that it has dosed the first participant in a phase IIa study, evaluating its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV. The dose-confirmation CV-NCOV-002 study will evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate in 690 healthy participants.

In the above-mentioned program, participants are categorized into two groups: firstly, adults aged 61 years and above and secondly, younger participants aged between 18 years and 60 years. The study will investigate the different dose levels of CVnCoV to confirm its safety and evaluate its reactogenicity in older adults. Data from the phase IIa study is expected in the fourth quarter 2020.

The CV-NCOV-002 study is being conducted in Peru and Panama and is based on the preliminary safety and immunogenicity outcomes from the ongoing phase I study CV-NCOV-001, which is being conducted in Germany and Belgium. Based on the results from the ongoing CV-NCOV-001 and the CV-NCOV-002 studies, CureVac plans to begin a global phase IIb/III study in the fourth quarter of 2020.

We remind investors that CureVac started trading on the New York stock exchange after its initial public offering on Aug 4, 2020.

In September 2020, CureVac received a notice from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research that stated that the company is expected to earn up to 252 million euros for the development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Meanwhile, in August, the company concluded a round of exploratory talks, outlining an Advanced Purchase Agreement (APA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the European Commission (EC). With this contract, CureVac is looking to supply up to 225 million doses of the vaccine to all EU-member states upon approval with an option to deliver an additional 180 million doses.

We note that several drugmakers are working relentlessly to develop a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease, which has so far infected 33.7 million people globally and killed more than a million already.

Small biotechs like Moderna MRNA, Vaxart VXRT, Novavax NVAX and large pharma companies, namely AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer among others are actively engaged in developing a vaccine to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

