CureVac Begins Phase 2b/3 Study For Development Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has enrolled the first participant in the pivotal Phase 2b/3 study of its mRNA vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, against COVID-19. The study is expected to include more than 35,000 participants at sites in Europe and Latin America.

The company said this HERALD trial will start with an initial Phase 2b part, which is expected to seamlessly merge into a Phase 3 efficacy trial. Subjects 18 years of age or older will be enrolled at multiple sites and will receive a two-dose schedule of either SARS-CoV-2 or placebo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.