Markets
CVAC

CureVac Begins Phase 2b/3 Study For Development Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has enrolled the first participant in the pivotal Phase 2b/3 study of its mRNA vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, against COVID-19. The study is expected to include more than 35,000 participants at sites in Europe and Latin America.

The company said this HERALD trial will start with an initial Phase 2b part, which is expected to seamlessly merge into a Phase 3 efficacy trial. Subjects 18 years of age or older will be enrolled at multiple sites and will receive a two-dose schedule of either SARS-CoV-2 or placebo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular