News & Insights

Markets
CVAC

CureVac Announces Positive Phase 2 Results For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates

January 05, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC), a biopharma company with a special focus on messenger ribonucleic acid, Friday announced positive interim results from a Phase 2 study assessing monovalent and bivalent modified COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Both vaccine candidates, being developed in collaboration with GSK, using CureVac's proprietary second-generation mRNA backbone produced meaningful immune responses and favorable reactogenicity profiles.

The company said all three of the dose levels tested were below those used in mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines licensed in the U.S. and EU.

Myriam Mendila, Chief Development Officer of CureVac said they are in advanced discussions with regulatory authorities to determine the best path forward for a pivotal Phase 3 study.

In the Phase 2 study safety and immunogenicity were assessed in comparison to a licensed bivalent mRNA-based COVID-19 comparator vaccine. The study is being conducted in Australia and is fully enrolled with 427 healthy adults aged 18 and older equally randomized between dose groups.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.