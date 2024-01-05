CureVac Announces Positive Phase 2 Results For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC), a biopharma company with a special focus on messenger ribonucleic acid, Friday announced positive interim results from a Phase 2 study assessing monovalent and bivalent modified COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Both vaccine candidates, being developed in collaboration with GSK, using CureVac's proprietary second-generation mRNA backbone produced meaningful immune responses and favorable reactogenicity profiles.

The company said all three of the dose levels tested were below those used in mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines licensed in the U.S. and EU.

Myriam Mendila, Chief Development Officer of CureVac said they are in advanced discussions with regulatory authorities to determine the best path forward for a pivotal Phase 3 study.

In the Phase 2 study safety and immunogenicity were assessed in comparison to a licensed bivalent mRNA-based COVID-19 comparator vaccine. The study is being conducted in Australia and is fully enrolled with 427 healthy adults aged 18 and older equally randomized between dose groups.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.