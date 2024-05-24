CureVac Announces 2024 AGM and Dividend Policy

CureVac (CVAC) has released an update.

CureVac N.V. has scheduled its annual general meeting (AGM) for June 24, 2024, in Amsterdam, to discuss the 2023 annual report, adopt annual accounts, and address management and supervisory board matters, including appointments and liability releases. Shareholders must register by June 21 to attend in person or via webcast, with no voting or questions allowed during the webcast. The company does not foresee paying dividends, preferring to reinvest in business growth.

