News & Insights

Stocks

CureVac Announces 2024 AGM and Dividend Policy

May 24, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CureVac (CVAC) has released an update.

CureVac N.V. has scheduled its annual general meeting (AGM) for June 24, 2024, in Amsterdam, to discuss the 2023 annual report, adopt annual accounts, and address management and supervisory board matters, including appointments and liability releases. Shareholders must register by June 21 to attend in person or via webcast, with no voting or questions allowed during the webcast. The company does not foresee paying dividends, preferring to reinvest in business growth.

For further insights into CVAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.