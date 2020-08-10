US Markets
CureVac aims to raise up to $245 mln in U.S. IPO

Ludwig Burger Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

CureVac, one of Germany's leading contenders to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, said it aims to raise up to $245 million in an initial public stock offering (IPO) on the U.S. Nasdaq.

The biotech firm said on Monday it plans to offer 13.33 million new shares and, in addition, will grant its underwriters an option to purchase up to about 2 million shares in the IPO.

The shares will likely be priced at between $14.00 and $16.00 apiece, CureVac added.

