CureVac: CVnCoV Vaccine Candidate Protects Against South African Variant In Preclinical Study

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC) published preclinical data showing that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, protects against challenge infections with the SARS-CoV-2 Variant of Concern B.1.351 or the South African variant, and a strain of the original SARS-CoV-2 B1 lineage in a transgenic mouse model.

Igor Splawski, Chief Scientific Officer of CureVac, said: "To our knowledge, this is the first challenge study in a human ACE2 transgenic mouse model of severe disease that shows complete protection against one of the most threatening virus variants."

