Markets
CVAC

CureVac: CVnCoV Vaccine Candidate Protects Against South African Variant In Preclinical Study

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC) published preclinical data showing that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, protects against challenge infections with the SARS-CoV-2 Variant of Concern B.1.351 or the South African variant, and a strain of the original SARS-CoV-2 B1 lineage in a transgenic mouse model.

Igor Splawski, Chief Scientific Officer of CureVac, said: "To our knowledge, this is the first challenge study in a human ACE2 transgenic mouse model of severe disease that shows complete protection against one of the most threatening virus variants."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular