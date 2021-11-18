Markets
CureVac: CV2CoV Shows Comparable Antibody Levels To Licensed MRNA Vaccine In Preclinical Study

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC) published the extended preclinical study of the second-generation vaccine candidate, CV2CoV, jointly developed with GSK. The data features a direct comparison of CV2CoV with the licensed mRNA vaccine, Comirnaty. Neutralizing antibody levels measured following full vaccination of animals with either 12µg of CV2CoV or a 30µg standard dose of Comirnaty were shown to be highly comparable, as per the study.

During challenge with the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, animals vaccinated with CV2CoV were found to be better protected than animals vaccinated with CVnCoV in the study.

