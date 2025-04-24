CURBLINE PROPERTIES Earnings Results: $CURB Reports Quarterly Earnings

CURBLINE PROPERTIES ($CURB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $38,700,000, beating estimates of $35,292,336 by $3,407,664.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CURB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.