Curbline Properties Corp. Reports Drop In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Curbline Properties Corp. (CURB) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.56 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $10.55 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 49.9% to $57.98 million from $38.69 million last year.

Curbline Properties Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.56 Mln. vs. $10.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $57.98 Mln vs. $38.69 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.29 To $ 0.36

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