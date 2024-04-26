Curate a Balanced Portfolio With CANQ

In light of recent economic indicators pointing to interest rate cuts deferred until later this year, now may be an opportune time for investors to fine-tune their portfolios.

In the April 2024 Calamos Investment Team Outlooks, John P. Calamos, Sr., discusses the current investment outlook for the U.S. economy. He notes that while the equity market shows strength, questions remain over how long the economy will grow. Additionally, the Federal Reserve’s rate cut timetable and the upcoming U.S. presidential election further contribute to economic uncertainty.

“There’s no way— or anyone—to answer these questions with certainty. It’s always important to remember markets do move down as well as up. Cooling-off periods are normal and to be expected,” Calamos remarks in the Investment Team Outlooks. “If volatility kicks up over the summer and into fall—as we expect it will—we encourage investors not to lose sight of the long-term,”

With the next steps for the economy remaining uncertain, possessing a well-rounded portfolio remains key.

CANQ Offers a Well-Rounded Investment Choice

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) can provide investors with tax-efficient access to the largest and most recognized Nasdaq-100® companies through Flex Options™ seeking uncapped upside. Moreover, CANQ complements its equity exposure with an active fixed-income allocation. It aims to deliver limited downside capture and income above the risk-free rate.

CANQ’s unique strategy can provide tax efficiency, lower volatility, and monthly income, making the fund a welcome portfolio addition. Through the actively managed framework, CANQ can adapt and reassess investments in response to shifting economic conditions.

The active management and mixed investment options enable CANQ to harness the strengths of both large-cap equities and bond returns. The fund provides a solid foundation for a portfolio, presenting investors with a myriad of diversification options.

Disclosure Information

Before investing, carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Please see the prospectus and summary prospectus containing this and other information which can be obtained by calling 1-866-363-9219. Read it carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund(s) is subject to risks, and you could lose money on your investment in the Fund(s). There can be no assurance that the Fund(s) will achieve its investment objective. Your investment in the Fund(s) is not a deposit in a bank. It is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or any other government agency. The risks associated with an investment in the Fund(s) can increase during times of significant market volatility. The Fund(s) also has specific principal risks, which are described below. More detailed information regarding these risks can be found in the Fund's prospectus.

Risks of investing in the Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF include risks associated with:

Authorized Participant Concentration Risk — Only an Authorized Participant may engage in creation or redemption transactions directly with the Fund, and none of those Authorized Participants is obligated to engage in creation and/or redemption transactions.

Debt Securities Risk — Debt securities are subject to various risks, including interest rate risk, credit risk and default risk.

Equity Securities Risk — The securities markets are volatile, and the market prices of the Fund’s securities may decline generally.

FLEX Options Risk — The Fund may invest in FLEX Options issued and guaranteed for settlement by The Options Clearing Corporation ("OCC"). FLEX Options are customized option contracts that trade on an exchange but provide investors with the ability to customize key contract terms like strike price, style and expiration date while achieving price discovery in competitive, transparent auctions markets and avoiding the counterparty exposure of over-the-counter options positions.

High Yield Risk — High yield securities and unrated securities of similar credit quality (commonly known as “junk bonds”) are subject to greater levels of credit and liquidity risks.

LEAPS Options Risk — The Fund’s investments in options contracts may include long-term equity anticipation securities known as LEAPS Options. LEAPS Options are long-term exchange-traded call options that allow holders the opportunity to participate in the underlying securities’ appreciation in excess of a specified strike price without receiving payments equivalent to any cash dividends declared on the underlying securities.

Liquidity Risk - FLEX Options — In the event that trading in the underlying FLEX Options is limited or absent, the value of the Fund's FLEX Options may decrease.

Liquidity Risk - LEAPS Options — In the event that trading in the underlying LEAPS Options is limited or absent, the value of the Fund's LEAPS Options may decrease.

Market Maker Risk — If the Fund has lower average daily trading volumes, it may rely on a small number of third-party market makers to provide a market for the purchase and sale of Fund Shares.

Market Risk—The risk that the securities markets will increase or decrease in value is considered market risk and applies to any security.

New Fund Risk — The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history.

Non-Diversification Risk — The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

Options Risk—The Fund’s ability to close out its position as a purchaser or seller of an over-the-counter or exchange-listed put or call option is dependent, in part, upon the liquidity of the option market.

Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk — The Fund may invest in the securities of other investment companies to the extent that such investments are consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and the policies are permissible under the 1940 Act.

Nasdaq® and Nasdaq-100, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Calamos Advisors LLC. The Fund has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Fund is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the Fund(s).

