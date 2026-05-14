BioTech
CURX

Curanex Ends Q1 With $4 Mln; Plans IND For Phyto-N In Treating Ulcerative Colitis

May 14, 2026 — 12:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CURX), a pharmaceutical development company, on Thursday announced first quarter results and highlighted progress of its lead drug candidate Phyto-N, which is being advanced towards a planned FDA submission for ulcerative colitis.

Q1 2026:

Curanex reported cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2026, amounting to $4 million. The company estimated that the available capital will be sufficient to support key upcoming development activities for its lead drug candidate Phyto-N.

Pipeline Highlights:

Phyto-N is being evaluated as a potential treatment of ulcerative colitis in studies to determine toxicology and pharmacokinetics of the drug.

A preclinical toxicology, dose-finding trial was completed in March, with Phyto-N administered as a 28-day repeated dose in dogs and rats. No adverse effects were reported at multiple dose levels.

The company plans to advance the investigational new drug (IND) submission for Phyto-N to the FDA by the fourth quarter of this year.

Curanex also plans to initiate studies exploring treatments for cancer cachexia, which currently has no FDA-approved therapies.

The company noted that the global cancer cachexia market was valued at $2.54 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately $3.90 billion by 2033, underscoring the unmet need.

CYRX is currently trading at $0.31, up 0.67%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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