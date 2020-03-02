Curaleaf to Acquire Colorado Edibles Maker

Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) is, almost literally, swallowing a new acquisition. The company announced Monday it has agreed to acquire BlueKudu, a manufacturer of cannabis-infused edibles for both the recreational-use and medical segments of the marijuana market. Neither the terms nor the price of the deal were disclosed.

BlueKudu is a relative veteran in its segment, having been founded in 2011 in Colorado (a pioneering state when it came to the legalization of cannabis). Its products are aimed at the premium end of the market, catering to users with more discerning tastes. Its line mostly consists of chocolates, which are available in a variety of gourmet-like flavors such as toffee and almonds milk chocolate, and cookies and cream.

Image source: Getty Images

Additionally, BlueKudu makes several varieties of bonbons, and has four flavors of marijuana gummies. Its Mint Kudu Kookies cover that particular snack category.

With the deal, which is expected to close once all regulatory approvals have been obtained, Curaleaf will own BlueKudu's 8,400 square foot cooking and processing facility in Denver.

"BlueKudu's established production and distribution capabilities will allow Curaleaf to seamlessly enter the market and expand the Select brand presence in the state of Colorado," Curaleaf wrote in the press release trumpeting the acquisition.

Select also manufactures a high-profile line of cannabis products; Curaleaf agreed to purchase the company in May. Following a significant reduction in the upfront payment for that company late last year, the Select deal finally closed earlier this month.

Curaleaf, a well-known marijuana stock, was up slightly in mid-afternoon trading on Monday.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.