Curaleaf price target lowered to C$7.25 from C$8.50 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Matt Bottomley lowered the firm’s price target on Curaleaf (CURLF) to C$7.25 from C$8.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CURLF:
- Curaleaf downgraded to Market Perform from Speculative Buy at Cormark
- Curaleaf price target lowered to C$6.50 from C$11 at Alliance Global Partners
- Curaleaf Holdings Reports Q3 2024 Results
- Curaleaf Holdings Reports Steady Growth Amid Challenges
- Rising High: RIV Capital provides update on revenue, synergy realization
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.