Curaleaf price target lowered to C$7.25 from C$8.50 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Matt Bottomley lowered the firm’s price target on Curaleaf (CURLF) to C$7.25 from C$8.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.

