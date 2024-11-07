News & Insights

Curaleaf price target lowered to C$6.50 from C$11 at Alliance Global Partners

November 07, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Alliance Global Partners lowered the firm’s price target on Curaleaf (CURLF) to C$6.50 from C$11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm is cautious on the broader competitive environment and pricing pressure limiting the company’s sales growth as management focuses on profitability. While this may restrict near-term growth, Curaleaf’s investment in new categories and markets, along with balance sheet strength sets up the company well for the long-term, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Read More on CURLF:

